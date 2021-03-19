Finest Artist Nominees: Trần Thược

Trần Thược

Years of birth: 1992

Field: Visual arts

About artist: Trần Thược holds a bachelor’s degree in Sculpture from the University of Industrial Fine Arts. Notable group exhibitions he participated in include the National Fine Arts Exhibition (2020 & 2015); National Young Fine Arts Festival (2020); Art in the Forest (2018); Exhibition of Silk Paintings and Small Sculptures at VCCA (2018); Hanoi March Connecting (2018 & 2017); Oai Oái Oải Oài Oai with the Young Artists’ Club (2017); the 4th Biennale for Young Artists at HCMC Museum of Fine Arts; the exhibition for sculptures and architectural works in public spaces at Hanoi Museum – 1st Prize (2016). His works are present in the collection of Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum and several private collections. He won the 3rd Prize in National Young Fine Arts Festival in 2020, 2nd Prize in the Art of Recycle Awards by UNESCO and Coca-Cola in 2019, and the Vietnam Art Association award for his work in the National Fine Arts Exhibition in 2015.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Tran Thuoc held his first solo exhibition “The Circle of Time” at Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts, sponsored and organised by Song May contemporary art museum

