Finest Artist Nominees: Xuân Hạ

Xuân Hạ

Years of birth : 1993

Field: Visual art

About artist: Xuân Hạ has been an active practitioner in the local art community since the end of 2015, when she co-founded the art collective Chaosdowntown Cháo in HCMC. Since September 2019, she moved back to Đà Nẵng and founded a sông collective which focuses mainly on culture and society topics revolving around the identity of local people and the land of Quảng Nam – Đà Nẵng. Xuân Hạ participated in the ACC Arts Space Network Residency Program hosted by the Asia Culture Center (ACC) in Gwangju, Korea and “FAMLAB: Film, Archive and Music Lab” in Gia Lai, Ninh Thuận, organized by the British Council, Vietnam. Xuan Ha’s recent solo exhibitions include “There’s an ant inside my glass of water,” Chaosdowntown Cháo, Vietnam (2018) as part of the Asian In/Visible Station project series co-organized by the Japan Foundation Asia Center and co-curated by ZeroStation, and “how i miss the taste of tangerine,” Sàn Art, Vietnam (2019).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Xuân Hạ participated in “SoloMarathon2020” residency program organized by Á Space with the Open Studio No.1: “The White Sand in Exile” as the first step in her adventure – an emotional series of expeditions to find her home; “Nổ cái bùm” contemporary art week in Huế, [Art Convention] CABCON # 1 organized by CAB Hoian; “Am I Superwoman?” exhibition, Sàn Art, Saigon.

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.