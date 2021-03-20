Finest Organizers Nominees: Á Space

Founded in : 2018

Years of operation : 02 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : SoloMarathon2020 includes artist’s residency, Open Studio Sessions: No.1: The White Sand in Exile, No.2: Xa nuoc cay, 03: Legends of My Grandfather, 04: Inside Out – Outside In, 05: The Fragments; 06: Con bay; and artist talks.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Á Space is a non-profit, experimental art space based in Hanoi. Started in May 2018, its mission is to support and develop the artistic practices of young and emerging artists, across all media and disciplines In addition to being a physical exhibition space, Á Space also hosts workshops, artist talks, film screenings, and an artist-in-residency program.

