Finest Organizers Nominees: Kinergie Studio

Founded in : 2015

Years of operation : 05 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Courses and workshops on movement (contemporary dance, ballet, jazz theater) for all, premiere of L’EGO. The studio also provides a venue for dance and performing activities.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Founded by choreographer Đỗ Hoàng Thi Ngọc and Long Sleepy in 2015, Kinergie Studio is a place for the community to learn and share their passion for the arts, for young artists to grow, and for an audience for contemporary dance in Vietnam to develop. Along with providing basic and advanced courses in Ballet and Contemporary Dance for children and adults, Kinergie also collaborates with many domestic and international dance artists to organize short-term workshops, talks, exchanges and a wide variety of performing events.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

