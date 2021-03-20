Finest Organizers Nominees: Ra Riêng

Founded in : 2019

Years of operation : 02 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : Talkshows and workshop including: Creative craft toy exhibition “In Imagined Worlds I (IIWI)”, talkshow “To earn a living”; talkshow “Garagekit & Arttoys – Realizing passion”.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Ra Riêng is a community of independent crarftmakers, specializes in organising exhibition, craft fairs, talkshows and workshops to connect original, qualified craft products made-in-Vietnam with the market and the community. Ra Rieng takes the mission of bringing Vietnamese craft brands closer to the local public and, in the long term, the international community – which helps every native brand to earn respect and secure their places in society.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

