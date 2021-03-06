Finest Project Nominees: Ballet Kiều

Ballet Kiều

About project: Ballet Kiều – a ballet dance performance based on “The tale of Kiều” – a poetry masterpiece by Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du. The ballet is the combination of European ballet with Vietnamese folk culture. The production was premiered on June 2020, co-created by the Vietnam Dance Association and Ho Chi Minh City Ballet and Symphony Orchestra (HBSO), gathered an excellent, well-coordinated team including choreographers Phuc Hung and Tuyet Minh; lighting desginer Phuc Hai; composers Viet Anh and Chinh Ba.

Art form: Theater (dance)

Duration: July 2020

Orgnaizer: Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera

Activities: Ballet

