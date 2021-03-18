Finest Project Nominees: CABCON 2020

CABCON 2020

About project: CABCON 2020 is a series of art events in Hoi An organized by CAB Hoian and 9Blocks Creative to seek artistic practices that inspire the artist community, the local community and spread artistic activities in Vietnam to the world. CABCON 2020 had the participation of more than 20 artists and 50 works in many different fields of practice such as fine arts, photography, performance, dance, film, video art, visual art, music, sound, origami, installation…They brought their works, experiments, art practices in Vietnam in a turbulent 2020 in the hope to heal after the loss due to continuous natural disasters and epidemics in Central Vietnam. CABCON2020 lasted from November 28 to December 15, 2020 at CAB Hoian and Hoi An Cinema with 3 main activities: German Film Festival 2020 organized by Goethe Institute; Performing Days includes dance, poetry, music, talk, installation, and film screening; CABCON Exhibition: A group exhibition of 10 artists.



Art form: Multidisciplinary art

Duration: 28/11 – 15/12/2020

Organizer: CAB Hoian

Activities: Exhibition and varied series of events include performance, talk, workshop, film screening

