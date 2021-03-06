Finest Project Nominees: Citizen Earth

Citizen Earth

About project: Citizen Earth is a multimedia art project initiated by Six Space with the aim to raise environmental awareness through art, cultural, community-based education programs and interdisciplinary dialogue between artists, researchers and experts in natural sciences, engineering and humanities. For three full days during the last weekend of November, Six Space invited audiences to attend a series of special events inside the historical National University of Vietnam in Hanoi located on Le Thanh Tong street. Five series of works by Nguyen Linh Chi (in collaboration with sound artist Nhung Nguyen), Le Giang, Pham Thu Hang, Tran Thao Mien and Nguyen Duc Phuong brought different stories concerning questions such as the environment, urbanization, heritage, the post-human, and post-colonial issues. Besides, audiences could explore the important heritage of architecture and science located on 19 Le Thanh Tong through participating in other events, which are workshop Workshop: Chỉ thừa, tay và kim: Sáng tạo từ rác thải thời trang (Wasted threads, hands and needle: Being creative from fashion’s gabbage), workshop Workshop: “The world in a flower: Exploring botanical world”, and the architectural tour “Đi tìm vết tích Đông Dương” (Tracing Indochina)

Art form: Interdisciplinary

Duration: 27 – 29 May 2020

Organizer: Six Space

Activities: Exhibition, tour, talk, workshop

Reference link

