Finest Project Nominees: In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI

About project: In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI is the first event in Hanoi for “Vietnamese Toymakers” – creative craft toy manufacturers from the North and the South. The word “toy” comes from an old English world meaning “tool”. In that understanding, the making of toys is a combination of an artist’s imagination and a craftsman’s hands and eyes. Artworks exhibited at the events are limited editions that were completed after many hours of working by the handcraft artists from Lucid Dreams – Wooden Crafts, Tidu Workshop, DeClay Studio, Jopus, Vomao, Toyman, and The o room. IIWI included 02 talkshows “To earn a living – Sống được với nghề”, “Garagekit & Arttoys – Hiện thực hoá đam mê?”, 01 workshop “Creative with clay” and 01 art tour featuring music written specifically for the event.

Art form: Toys

Duration: 12 – 22 Nov 2020

Organizer: Ra Riêng

Activities: talkshows, workshop and art tour

