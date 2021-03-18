Finest Project Nominees: Les Misérables

Les Misérables

About project: Against the challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) have taken inspiration from Victor Hugo’s masterpiece Les Misérables to produce the musical Les Misérables as a message for solidarity, love, and hope for a better future. The 150 minutes long musical was brought to the stage by a big team: Astistic director Tran Ly Ly, director Nguyen Trieu Duong, conductor Dong Quang Vinh, the Hanoi Voices choir and many other artists. All 08 peformances had been sold out

Art form: Theatre (musical)

Duration: 22 – 25 Nov 2020

Organizer: Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Activities: Musical play

Hanoi Grapevine's Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

