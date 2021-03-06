Finest Project Nominees: Like the Moon in A Night Sky

Like the Moon in A Night Sky

About project: A pathway from today into film heritage, Like the Moon in A Night Sky is a series of events (film screening, talks, music performances) around Vietnamese cinema past, present and future. As a suggestion to new approaches and new presentations to film heritage, the project has been initiated, developed and realised by young curators from Centre for Assistance & Development of Movie Talents (TPD)’ s Film Curating programme, took place in June & July 2020 at various locations of Hanoi. The project received support from Vietnam Film Institute, Vietnam Cinema Association, Institut Français du Vietnam – L’Espace, Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema, O Kia Ha Noi, Matca, Hanoi DocLab, Varan Vietnam, Queer Forever and other individuals, with sponsorship from British Council Vietnam. List of events: Eternal Sadness; Where Did Yesterday Go; Flying Dreams; Early Spring; Ki}{inema; Red Balloon; The Month of May, The Faces in Time.

Art form: Film

Duration: 2020

Organizer: TPD

Activities: Event series on Vietnam’s cinema through different time periods, contexts and genres.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

