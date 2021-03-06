Finest Project Nominees: Month of Arts Practice 2020 – B L U E project

Month of Arts Practice 2020 – B L U E project

About project: Month of Arts Practice (MAP) is an annual art project of Heritage Space. MAP was initiated by artist Tran Trong Vu in 2015 with a view to creating a space for composing and developing contemporary art on the basis of cooperation and interaction among Vietnamese and international artists. MAP 2020 saw the participation of 8 artists and 3 curators from around the world. Taking place from 12th October to 20th November 2020 (6 weeks), the event consisted of art practice & exchange, and a 3-week exhibition (21st November – 12th December 2020). A discussion group on Facebook is set up during the exchange section (6 weeks), for all artists and curators to share ideas and development, receive comments from colleagues and dialogues. The guest curator’s lectures and the artist’s talks to the public will be operated at venues of project’s cultural partners in Hanoi, and via ZOOM, as well as live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube for remote participants. The final exhibition took place at the Hall of Vietnam Fine Arts University. Month of Arts Practice – M.A.P 2020 is organized with the generous support of the Goethe Institute in Hanoi, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Pro Helvetia (Switzerland). The project also receives subsidies from the Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam which is co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 2020

Organizer: Heritage Space

Activities: Art practice activities, talks, education, and exhibitions

