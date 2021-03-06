Finest Project Nominees: Morua Arts Project

Morua Arts Project

About project: Morua Arts Project (MAP) is an independent, non-profit project founded by artist, choreographer Ngo Thanh Phuong in January 2020. The first explosion of this art project is MUARUA – an artist-in-residence program focusing on performing/performance art in Hoi An, Vietnam. MORUA means “somewhere”, a symbol for the space-in-between, the space of experiment and processes. MORUA Arts Project doesn’t want to focus on the final works. Instead, the project created a focused space and time for art practitioners to develop new works. MORUA is a movable playground for choreographers/performance & performing artists to develop their interdisciplinary works as well as to share their own method of body & movement.

Art form: Dance

Duration: 06 July & 02 – 03 Oct 2020

Organizer: Ngô Thanh Phương

Activities: Dance performances

