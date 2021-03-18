Finest Project Nominees: Nổ Cái Bùm

Nổ Cái Bùm

About project: Nổ Cái Bùm is a Contemporary Art Week which took place from 4 – 9 July 2020 in Hue. Nổ Cái Bùm was co-initiated and organized by NEST Studio, Mơ Đơ Art Space and the Symbioses project, with the support of local businesses and the art community throughout the country. Artworks of 56 artists across Vietnam gathered in Central Vietnam displayed in 6 spaces such as: Diem Phung Thi Art Center, Mơ Đơ, NEST studio, Then café, Năm Mùa gallery and Hue University-College of Arts. In addition, Nổ Cái Bùm will also create a series of public programs including: opening 5 artist studios, 2 artist and curatorial talks, 2 performance art shows, 1 contemporary dance show and 1 cinema-talk.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 04 – 09/07/2020

Organizer: Vietnamese artists

Activities: Performances, talks, dance performances, workshops, open studio

