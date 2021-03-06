Finest Project Nominees: Phuc Tan public art Project

Phuc Tan public art Project

About project: Phuc Tan public art Project was initiated by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in summer 2019 and was completed in February 2020. A characteristic of this Phuc Tan area is that, despite having a historical location near Red River, similarly to other riverside areas, Phuc Tan has not been treated as the front of a city like more developed countries in the world. This area has still been seen as the back of the city, where people are allowed comfortably to throw rubbish. It is from this cultural context that the group of artists has the idea of implementing a public art project right on the wall that prevents the encroachment of the local people here. The project mostly uses recyclables from plastic bottles, drums, wheel rims, exhaust pipes, etc. from here and elsewhere in the city as the main raw materials to recreate the installation works that interact with the context of the Red River as well as with the rich cultural history of Thang Long Ke Cho. Artists featured in Phuc Tan public art project: Nguyen The Son (curator), Can Van An, Pham Khac Quang, George Burchett, Vuong Van Thao, Trinh Minh Tien, Le Dang Ninh, Nguyen Hoai Giang, Nguyen Tran Uu Dam, Nguyen Xuan Lam, Nguyen Ngoc Lam, Diego Cortiza, Tran Hau Yen The, Vu Xuan Dong, Nguyen Duc Phuong, Tran Tuan.

Art form: Public art

Duration: Summer 2019 to Feb 2020

Organizer: People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district

Activities: Talk, drawing, sculpture, art installation, screening

