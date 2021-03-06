Finest Project Nominees: Red Balloons

Red Balloons

Music for 20th Century Vietnamese Animation

About project: Red Balloons: Music for 20th Century Vietnamese Animation is a special cine-concert organized by The Onion Cellar and TPD Centre for the Development of Movie Talent. The cine-concert re-scores five classic Vietnamese animation films. With “Red Balloons”, the newly-commissioned soundtracks propose a diversity of contemporary sonic approaches – activating new dynamics between images and sounds and shedding light into a much-overlooked terrain of Vietnam’s screen heritage.

Films produced by the Vietnam Animation Studio

Sơn Tinh, Thủy Tinh (dir – Trương Qua, 1972)

Giấc Mơ Bay (dir – Hữu Đức, 1976)

À! Ra Thế… (dir – Nghiêm Dung, 1981)

Bước Ngoặt (dir – Ngô Mạnh Lân, 1982)

Bản Nhạc của Thỏ Trắng (dir – Minh Trí & Phương Hoa, 2001)

Musicians

Lý Trang

Tenkitsune

Junichi Usui + Trần Uy Đức

Nguyễn Ngọc Tú + Ensemble

Minh Nguyễn + Đăng Tùng

Art form: Cinema / Music

Duration: 05 July 2020

Organizer: The Onion Cellar + TPD

Activities: Performances

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

