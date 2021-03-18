Finest Project Nominees: Rục rà rục dịch

Rục rà rục dịch

About project: Rục rà rục dịch was one of the first exhibitions in Vietnam to explore the topic of diseases, with GốcLab and Toong as organizers. From 18 May to 6 July 2020, Rục rà rục dịch took the form of a series of pop-up exhibitions, simultaneously organized and rotated among 11 spaces 11 spaces at Toong in Hanoi and in Ho Chi Minh City of GốcLab (a network of small and mini exhibition spaces installed at public venues). From 16 July to 16 August 2020, Rục rà rục dịch continued its journey in Nha Trang at a larger scale – gathering all the artworks with the addition of a few more creations of local artists, thus forming a complete, coherent, united story. Rục rà rục dịch exhibited more than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules: Crack – Rife – Sow, contributed by more than 40 artists including Nguyen Tran Uu Dam, Nguyen Van Du, Ha Huy Muoi, Ngo Ky Duyen, Pham Anh Ngoc, and many other art enthusiasts. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the exhibition emerged as a profound response to the chaos in the world, providing a multidimensional perspective on life to empower us in the “new normal”.

Art form: Visual art

Duration: 18 May – 06 July 2020 (Hanoi & HCMC) & 16 July – 16 Aug 2020 (Nha Trang)

Organizer: GốcLab & Toong

Activities: Exhibition

