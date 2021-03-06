Finest Project Nominees: Skylines with Flying People 4

Skylines with Flying People 4

About project: “Skylines with Flying People” is an interdisciplinary art project consisting of exhibitions, art tours and art talks by Nhà Sàn Collective, a non-profit artist-run art space aiming to encourage experimental creative practices. Started in Hanoi in 2010, the project has now reached its fourth season. Skylines with Flying People 4 is curated by Appendix Group with the participation of 28 contemporary artists. They are Phan Thao Nguyen, Tran Hau Yen The, Tuan Mami, Tran Van Thuy, Nguyen The Son, Ngo Thanh Bac, Le Thuan Uyen, Trinh Minh Tien, Nguyen Hong Ngoc (Ngoc Nau), Tran Duc Quy, Nguyen Trinh Thi, Nguyen Hoang Giang, Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Nguyen Kim To Lan, Nguyen Duc Dat, Tran Luong, Nguyen Van Song, Nguyen Phuong Linh, Truong Que Chi, Nguyen Quoc Thanh, Nguyen Huu Hai Duy, Nguyen Dinh Phuong, La Mai, Le Dinh Chung, Phung Tien Son, Nguyen Tran Nam, Nguyen Van Phuc, Nguyen My Anh.

Art form: Visual art

Duration: in the end of Dec 2020 to 31 Jan 2021

Organizer: Nhà Sàn Collective

Activities: Exhibition, art tour, talk

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

