Finest Project Nominees: #Solo#Marathon2020

Open studio series #Solo#Marathon2020

About project: #Solo#Marathon is a annual residency program initiated by Á Space to support artist aged from 20 – 35, in response to the big lack of space and opportunity for Vietnamese artists to experiment and display their art in Vietnam in an open progress. This program seeks artists willing to be challenged with their concepts and mediums, who understand that to present their work demands consideration of location, local culture, audience and how their arts create connections to public, also having dialogues to the art world. Á Space’s #Solo#Marathon2020 program once again ran for six consecutive months, giving the opportunity for six young and emerging Vietnamese artists to each undertake a month-long working-with-studio project at Á Space. Each project ran the full length of one calendar month, with each selected artist committing to a full-time work schedule, with an emphasis on working/presenting their project at Á Space during and/or at the end of their month. They also committed to holding at least one public Open-Studio event, and for their work to otherwise be viewable by appointment.

– June: Nguyen Vu Xuan Ha – Xuan Ha.

– July: Jo – Ngo Ky Duyen.

– September: Amanda Reid.

– October: Le Dinh Chung.

– November: Nguyen Hoa My.

– December: Ha Thuy Hang.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 06 – 12/2020

Organizer: Á Space

Activities: Open studio, artist talks

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

