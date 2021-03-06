Finest Project Nominees: The Glorious Pain

The Glorious Pain

About project: The Glorious Pain directed by Le My Cuong is a documentary film which features the journey of a small classical Vietnamese opera (Tuồng) troup and one of the very few left, as they travel and perform through the Western Vietnam countryside. The Royal characters, behind the closed curtains are commoners and peasants who struggle to make ends meet. The Glorious Pain is also among the projects covering traditional culture of Vietnam which receive funding from the Film, Archive and Music Lab (FAMLAB). This fund is part of the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Initiative by British Council for individuals, organization and artists in Vietnam and the U.K, with the potential to create long-lasting impacts for the cultural and arts heritage community. The Glorious Pain is produced by The Department of Entertainment Program VTV3 and is part of the VTV Special – a prominent documentary series of the Vietnam Television aired monthly during prime-time on VTV1 Channel. It took more than a year, from the first day of location scouting, till the film was completed (March 2019 – August 2020)

Art form: Film

Duration: Mar 2019 – Aug 2020

Organizer: VTV Special

Activities: Screening

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

