Finest Project Nominees: Vietnam Design Week 2020

Vietnam Design Week 2020

About project: Vietnam Design Week 2020 is a series of events to seek for, honor and apply distinguished designs in practical fields that serve human’s everyday life – Food & Beverage, Living, Fashion, Souvenir, Public Art. The Vietnam Design Week was organized by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) in collaboration with Ashui.com, ConsMedia and many specialized partners with the sponsorship of Eurasia Concept. The main events include “Designed by Vietnam” Contest, exhibitions, workshops and design shows, aiming to increase the value of Vietnamese products and promote the development of national design industry. With the theme “Regeneration”, Vietnam Design Week 2020 hoped to change the mindset of using materials in an economical, sustainable and optimal way. Vietnam Design Week is open to all individuals or organizations living and working in Vietnam including designers, manufacturers, handicraft villagers and graduated students from design schools throughout the country.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 15 – 22 Nov 2020

Organizer: VICAS

Activities: Series of activities including exhibitions, seminars, workshops, performances, contest

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.