Finest Project Nominees: Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design

About project: Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is a series of inspirational, informative events and diverse creative experiences initiated by RMIT University Vietnam for anyone interested in and passionate about creativity and design. Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 is organized by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners including individuals, groups, organizations, enterprises in the creative industries, taking place from 6th to 22nd November 2020 in Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City. The festival is an opportunity for creative organizations and individuals to connect and celebrate their unique talents and contributions to the creative culture. Festival program includes cultural heritage exploration tours, talks/seminars, workshops, exhibitions, and various online activities that allow anyone from anywhere to join. By organizing a series of creative activities that opens to all, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020 actively contributes to the Vietnamese government’s objectives, consolidating its direction to explore the potential of culture in socio-economic development, with an aim to realize the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries to 2020, vision 2030. Specifically, the festival helps to build a global brand for Vietnam and develop its local resources through establishing a “belt of creativity” — encouraging the expansion of UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Vietnam with events in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City.

Art form: Multidisciplinary art

Duration: 2020

Organizer: RMIT

Activities: Event series: workshops, seminars, exhibitions, talks

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

