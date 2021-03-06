Finest Project Nominees: Vietnam Reimagined

Vietnam Reimagined

About project: Established in 2016, TiredCity is a company producing and distributing products with artworks from local artists to the public in the country and abroad, aiming to introduce Vietnamese art and culture to the grand public. In 2019, TiredCity founded Vietnam Local Artists Group (VLAG). VLAG has since become a platform for all artists regardless of experience, age or style – and for the art audience who can come here to meet, learn, and exchange ideas. Vietnam Reimagined is VLAG’s Illustration Challenge #7. Within 4 weeks, the challenge received almost 300 artworks from more than 230 young artists. 30 entries were selected for the exhibition Vietnam Reimagined – the first exhibition for illustration artworks in Hanoi, co-organized by TiredCity and Goethe Institut. Attracted 2500 visitors, the event also allowed people to experiment with digital graphic tablets and co-create the 56-meter-long art piece “Vietnam is…”.

Art form: Design/Illustration

Duration: Aug – Dec 2020

Organizer: TiredCity

Activities: Exhibition, artist talk

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

