Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 – Nominees

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and PAN – the pro-active audience network. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects, and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Selection criteria

Finest Organizers honor independent art and cultural organizations, which are selected based on their length of operation (three years at minimum), representative and impactful project/activity in the arts, with positive influence and contribution to the art scene and the broader community in general.

FINEST ORGANIZERS

Nominees::



1, Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery

2, Kinergie Studio

3, DomDom – Experimental Music and Art Centre

4, Vicas Art Studio

5, Manzi Art Space

6, The Factory Contemporary Arts Center

7, Ra Riêng

8, Heritage Space – Independent Art Space

9, ATELIER Theatre de Hanoi – ATH

10, Á Space – Experimental Arts

11, Sàn Art

12, Galerie Quỳnh

13, TPD – The Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents

14, CAB Hoian

15, Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum – FCAM

16, Mắt Trần Ensemble

17, Varan Vietnam

18, Six Space

19, The Painter’s Studio

20, New Space Arts Foundation

21, Wonder – Art & Education

22, Cổ Động

23, MAESTOSO

24, Phố Bên Đồi



FINEST PROJECTS

Going through a seemingly quiet and difficult time of 2020, we propose a list of selected contemporary art projects/event series based on the following criteria: diversity in art forms, experimentality in modes of expression, coherence in approach, social impact, respect towards the audience – from the organizing process to communication, and uniqueness.

Nominees:



1, “Republish: Typography As”

2,Shape of Music

3, Nổ Cái Bùm

4, Heritage of Future Past

5, Month of Arts Practice 2020 – B L U E project

6, “In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI”

7, Like the Moon in A Night Sky

8, Schubert in a Mug (SiaM)

9, MORUA ARTS PROJECT (MAP)

10, Phuc Tan public art Project

11, Hà Nội Reo vang bình minh

12, Culture Lab

13, Ballet Kieu

14, Les Misérables

15, Future of Traditions 02

16, #SOLO#MARATHON2020

17, Citizen Earth

18, The Glorious Pain

19, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design

20, Vietnam Design Week 2020

21, Vietnam Reimagined

22, Drama Theatre: Translation and Performance

23, CABCON 2020

24, Cá Rô

25, Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation

26, Skylines with Flying People 4

27, Rục rà rục dịch



FINEST ARTISTS

The shortlist for Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Artists prioritizes artists 35 or under who actively participated in the arts and culture scene in 2020. Their breakthrough works and projects are innovative in comparison to themselves and to the art scene, their art products are rich in quality and in social meaning.

Các đề cử:



1, Xuân Hạ

2, Jo Ngo (Ngô Kỳ Duyên)

3, Phan Đỗ Phúc

4, Nhung Nguyễn

5, Đờ Tùng (Hà Đăng Tùng)

6, Lý Trang (Lý Hà Trang)

7, Cấn Văn Ân

8, Hà Thúy Hằng

9, Hà Ninh Phạm

10, Linh Valerie Pham

11, Trần Thảo Miên

12, Ostin Fam (Phạm Quốc Dũng)

13, Hồ Trâm Anh

14, Trần Thược

15, Đàn Đó

16, Schubert in a Mug/SiaM

17, Ngầm

18, Nguyễn Duy Thành

19, Nhóm Hài ứng tác Những Quả Nho Thối

20, Lưu Đức Anh

21, Nguyễn Hồng Giang (Giang noise)

22, Nhóm ANNAM

23, Lê Bình Giang

24, Nguyễn Phú Sơn



