Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 – Nominees
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and PAN – the pro-active audience network. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects, and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.
Selection criteria
Finest Organizers honor independent art and cultural organizations, which are selected based on their length of operation (three years at minimum), representative and impactful project/activity in the arts, with positive influence and contribution to the art scene and the broader community in general.
FINEST ORGANIZERS
Finest Organizers honor independent art and cultural organizations, which are selected based on their length of operation (three years at minimum), representative and impactful project/activity in the arts, with positive influence and contribution to the art scene and the broader community in general.
Nominees::
1, Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery
2, Kinergie Studio
3, DomDom – Experimental Music and Art Centre
4, Vicas Art Studio
5, Manzi Art Space
6, The Factory Contemporary Arts Center
7, Ra Riêng
8, Heritage Space – Independent Art Space
9, ATELIER Theatre de Hanoi – ATH
10, Á Space – Experimental Arts
11, Sàn Art
12, Galerie Quỳnh
13, TPD – The Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents
14, CAB Hoian
15, Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum – FCAM
16, Mắt Trần Ensemble
17, Varan Vietnam
18, Six Space
19, The Painter’s Studio
20, New Space Arts Foundation
21, Wonder – Art & Education
22, Cổ Động
23, MAESTOSO
24, Phố Bên Đồi
FINEST PROJECTS
Going through a seemingly quiet and difficult time of 2020, we propose a list of selected contemporary art projects/event series based on the following criteria: diversity in art forms, experimentality in modes of expression, coherence in approach, social impact, respect towards the audience – from the organizing process to communication, and uniqueness.
Nominees:
1, “Republish: Typography As”
2,Shape of Music
3, Nổ Cái Bùm
4, Heritage of Future Past
5, Month of Arts Practice 2020 – B L U E project
6, “In Imagined Worlds I – IIWI”
7, Like the Moon in A Night Sky
8, Schubert in a Mug (SiaM)
9, MORUA ARTS PROJECT (MAP)
10, Phuc Tan public art Project
11, Hà Nội Reo vang bình minh
12, Culture Lab
13, Ballet Kieu
14, Les Misérables
15, Future of Traditions 02
16, #SOLO#MARATHON2020
17, Citizen Earth
18, The Glorious Pain
19, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design
20, Vietnam Design Week 2020
21, Vietnam Reimagined
22, Drama Theatre: Translation and Performance
23, CABCON 2020
24, Cá Rô
25, Red Balloons: Music for 20th-century Vietnamese animation
26, Skylines with Flying People 4
27, Rục rà rục dịch
FINEST ARTISTS
The shortlist for Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Artists prioritizes artists 35 or under who actively participated in the arts and culture scene in 2020. Their breakthrough works and projects are innovative in comparison to themselves and to the art scene, their art products are rich in quality and in social meaning.
Các đề cử:
1, Xuân Hạ
2, Jo Ngo (Ngô Kỳ Duyên)
3, Phan Đỗ Phúc
4, Nhung Nguyễn
5, Đờ Tùng (Hà Đăng Tùng)
6, Lý Trang (Lý Hà Trang)
7, Cấn Văn Ân
8, Hà Thúy Hằng
9, Hà Ninh Phạm
10, Linh Valerie Pham
11, Trần Thảo Miên
12, Ostin Fam (Phạm Quốc Dũng)
13, Hồ Trâm Anh
14, Trần Thược
15, Đàn Đó
16, Schubert in a Mug/SiaM
17, Ngầm
18, Nguyễn Duy Thành
19, Nhóm Hài ứng tác Những Quả Nho Thối
20, Lưu Đức Anh
21, Nguyễn Hồng Giang (Giang noise)
22, Nhóm ANNAM
23, Lê Bình Giang
24, Nguyễn Phú Sơn
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)
The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.
Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.