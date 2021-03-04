Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest voting’s tutorial

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Honoring categories

– Finest Organizers

– Finest Projects

– Finest Artists

Voting methods

1. Audiences Voting

An open poll for anybody with access to Hanoi Grapevine and PAN – Hanoi Grapevine’s website and our Facebook page. PAN – Proactive Audience Network is the community-building project initiated and maintained by Hanoi Grapevine, with support from the British Council, the European Union, and ViCHI – Vietnam Creative Hubs Initiative.

Hanoi Grapevine will also honor audience members sharing the most dedicated comments, expressing sincere, profound and persuasive reflections.

The voting period runs from March 03, 2021, to March 20, 2021.

The list of nominees for each category will be posted on Hanoi Grapevine’s Facebook and website. Audience members can access the Google Forms links through each posts, or through this link.

2. Votes by Hanoi Grapevine and PAN

After ensuring the utmost objectivity and fairness of evaluation criteria for each category, Hanoi Grapevine and PAN (Pro-active Audience Network) will grade and announce our Honorary List.

Voting results by Hanoi Grapevine and audience members will be announced during Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honoring Ceremony, on Friday, April 2nd, 2021, at 282 Factory, Long Bien, Hanoi.