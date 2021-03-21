Opening: Thurs 25 Mar 2021, 02 pm

Installation exhibition: 26 Mar – 08 Apr 2021, 10 am – 08:30 pm

Casa Italia – Generali Room

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Embassy of Italy in Hanoi

The year 2021 marks the 700th anniversary of the death of the great Italian poet Dante Alighieri, author of one of the most renowned works of world literature: “The Divine Comedy”.

On this occasion, the Italian Embassy in Hanoi is delighted to bring to Vietnam the digital installation “Inferno V”, produced by the Italian creative media company “MTM Reality” and promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The entrance is free.

“Inferno V” is conceived as a unique digital journey through the second circle of the Hell, where lie those punished for their sins of passion. Souls are whirled by eternal winds, as in life they felt themselves helpless in the tempests of love.

Here Dante meets legendary men and women from different ages and places: Dido the Queen of Carthage, Helen of Troy, Achilles of Sparta, Cleopatra of Egypt, Tristan the knight of the Round Table, all forever punished for yielding to passion.

This is also where Dante tells us the immortal story of Paolo and Francesca, the two famous lovers whose overpowering passion and tragic fate inspired generations of poets and artists in the years to come.

“Inferno V” combines augmented reality with the timeless words of Dante Alighieri. Along the exhibition itinerary, the visitor will encounter a variety of images, videos and narrations which provide an intense experience of Dante’s work and explain the essential place he holds within the history of literature.

Visitors in Casa Italia can access the Inferno V App directly on their mobile phones (they are kindly invited to bring headphones). All contents are available in Vietnamese as well as in Italian, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Starting from the 25th of March, a website version of “Inferno V” can be accessed through the Embassy’s facebook page