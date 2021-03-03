Private view: Fri 12 Mar 2021, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Display: 13 Mar – 29 Apr 2021

Vin Gallery

11 Street 55, Thao Dien ward, District 2, HCMC

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery is pleased to announce “La mémoire dans la peau” by French artist, Frederic Dialynas Sanchez. Frederic’s (b. 1983) latest project is both a personal journey exploring his Vietnamese heritage, and a reappropriation of post-war memories and its contemporary afterlife. The journey of searching and creating this body of work is a metaphor for how people are still finding new ways to (re)constitute their realities even decades after war.

