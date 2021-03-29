16 – 17 Apr 2021, 08 pm

Hanoi Opera House

No.1 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

For those who love romanticism literature, perhaps no one does not know Victor Hugo with his work “Les Miserables”. The work is adapted into many genres, but the musical is being evaluated as one of the best versions. Among the best-selling musicals of all time, “Les Miserables” brings many deep and poignant emotions both in content and art.

Musical is a perfect combination between theatrical choreography, music, acting and body language. Audiences coming to the musical will cry, laugh together, and immerse themselves in the art world with the characters through vivid melodies, sometimes emotional, sometimes powerful and fierce.

With the desire to bring the musical closer to the public, we – Vietnam National Opera & Ballet has decided to release the musical “Les Miserables” in 2020, when the whole world is still struggling with Covid-19 translation. Through this work, we want to send the message of solidarity and humanity, as well as empower the whole world to overcome these difficult days.

After 8 extremely successful sold-out shows and being well received by a large number of domestic and international audiences, VNOB decided to bring this musical back to the Hanoi Opera House stage. The program will be open to sell tickets through the website channel, fanpage and hotline of the Theater.

We look forward to welcoming all of you to this upcoming show!

Price: 500.000 – 700.000 – 1.000.000 – 1.200.000 – 1.500.000 VND

Seat chart

– Booking tickets:

+Facebook fanpage: Vietnam National Opera & Ballet or Nhà hát Nhạc Vũ Kịch Việt Nam

+ Hotline: 0977377456 (Ms.Huyền)

+ Website:

Step 1: Fill your information in this form

Step 2: We will contact you to confirm about the available seats (Customer service: 0366569228 – Ms.Nhi)

Step 3: Pay and receive tickets.

– Receive tickets:

+Location: Vietnam National Opera & Ballet – No.11, Nui Truc Alley, Kim Ma, Ba Dinh, Hanoi (from 09 am to 04 pm)

+Shipping to audiences’ location (contact for more detail)

Follow updates on event’s page.