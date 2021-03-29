Sun 04 & 18 Apr 2021, 07:30 pm

Terrace of Manzi Exhibition Space

No.2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội

Due to limited capacity please register here.

From Manzi:

“I am this one

walking beside me whom I do not see,

whom at times I manage to visit,

and whom at other times I forget;

who remains calm and silent while I talk,

and forgives, gently, when I hate,

who walks where I am not,

who will remain standing when I die.”*

Three middle-aged men are drinking. They speak not a word. A young woman approaches. She pours some wine, for them, then for herself. She raises her glass: “Let’s drink until we die!”

A young man, fishing. Two women measuring their legs. A living plant. Laundry being aired. A karaoke song. The map of an industrial warehouse. Two people walking. Just like that, just like that. Laying down. Body elongates. Standing up.

A drinkfest, ad infinitum.

*Yo no soy yo, Juan Ramon Jimenez, translated by Robert Bly

Performers: Phạm Bảo Ngọc, Phùng Giáng Hương, Trịnh Hồng, Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Phạm Tuấn Anh, The Appendix Group, Nguyễn Đình Phương, Nguyễn Thái Hà

Costume: Nguyễn Quốc Thành

Technicians: Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Dương Thanh Quang, Lê Đình Chung, Nguyễn Đức Long

Coordinator: Trần Thủy Thiên Kim

Translator: Nguyễn Hoàng Thiên Ngân

Conceptualized, scripted and directed by Trương Quế Chi

Life And Its Double is part of the exhibition Eyes without a Face organized by Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Manzi art space, sponsored by Goethe Institut.

* Please note:

– The play is in Vietnamese.

– To ensure optimal operation of the event, check-in opens at 07:30 pm and admission through ground-floor entrance closes at 08 pm. The play begins at 08 pm

– Each performance can accommodate an audience of 30 people. We will close the registration form once this capacity is reached.

Follow updates on event’s page.