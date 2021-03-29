Life And Its Double
Sun 04 & 18 Apr 2021, 07:30 pm
Terrace of Manzi Exhibition Space
No.2 Ngõ Hàng Bún, Hà Nội
From Manzi:
“I am this one
walking beside me whom I do not see,
whom at times I manage to visit,
and whom at other times I forget;
who remains calm and silent while I talk,
and forgives, gently, when I hate,
who walks where I am not,
who will remain standing when I die.”*
Three middle-aged men are drinking. They speak not a word. A young woman approaches. She pours some wine, for them, then for herself. She raises her glass: “Let’s drink until we die!”
A young man, fishing. Two women measuring their legs. A living plant. Laundry being aired. A karaoke song. The map of an industrial warehouse. Two people walking. Just like that, just like that. Laying down. Body elongates. Standing up.
A drinkfest, ad infinitum.
*Yo no soy yo, Juan Ramon Jimenez, translated by Robert Bly
Performers: Phạm Bảo Ngọc, Phùng Giáng Hương, Trịnh Hồng, Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Phạm Tuấn Anh, The Appendix Group, Nguyễn Đình Phương, Nguyễn Thái Hà
Costume: Nguyễn Quốc Thành
Technicians: Nguyễn Nhật Quang, Dương Thanh Quang, Lê Đình Chung, Nguyễn Đức Long
Coordinator: Trần Thủy Thiên Kim
Translator: Nguyễn Hoàng Thiên Ngân
Conceptualized, scripted and directed by Trương Quế Chi
Life And Its Double is part of the exhibition Eyes without a Face organized by Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and Manzi art space, sponsored by Goethe Institut.
* Please note:
– The play is in Vietnamese.
– To ensure optimal operation of the event, check-in opens at 07:30 pm and admission through ground-floor entrance closes at 08 pm. The play begins at 08 pm
– Each performance can accommodate an audience of 30 people. We will close the registration form once this capacity is reached.
