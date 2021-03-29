Home Event Listings Livespace Vietnam’s 2nd Concert: Mèow Lạc, Xanh 8+1, Mạc and the Odd...
Livespace Vietnam’s 2nd Concert: Mèow Lạc, Xanh 8+1, Mạc and the Odd Stones
Fri 20 Apr 2020, 08 pm
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội
From L’Espace:
Xanh 8 +1, Mèow Lạc & Mạc and The Odd Stones are the three groups chosen for the second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam. Gathered together on the L’Espace stage, these young artists promise to offer a musical evening with vibrant, passionate but also elaborate and delicate melodies.
Initiated by the French Institute of Hanoi-L’Espace, in collaboration with Believe, Monsoon Music Festival and Thể thao & Văn hóa, LiveSpace Vietnam is at the same time a program to discover new talents, a musical event to promote the young independent scene in Vietnam, and a capacity building and career making program for young musicians, supported by Vietnamese and international experts.
|Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace 24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội Tel: (84-24) 39 36 21 64 [email protected] www.ifv.vn