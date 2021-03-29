Livespace Vietnam’s 2nd Concert: Mèow Lạc, Xanh 8+1, Mạc and the Odd Stones

Fri 20 Apr 2020, 08 pm

L’Espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

Buy online ticket here

From L’Espace:

Xanh 8 +1, Mèow Lạc & Mạc and The Odd Stones are the three groups chosen for the second concert of LiveSpace Vietnam. Gathered together on the L’Espace stage, these young artists promise to offer a musical evening with vibrant, passionate but also elaborate and delicate melodies.

Initiated by the French Institute of Hanoi-L’Espace, in collaboration with Believe, Monsoon Music Festival and Thể thao & Văn hóa, LiveSpace Vietnam is at the same time a program to discover new talents, a musical event to promote the young independent scene in Vietnam, and a capacity building and career making program for young musicians, supported by Vietnamese and international experts.

Follow updates on event’s page.