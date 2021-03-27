Phúc – Paint . Cut . Paste . Place

Opening: Sun 28 Mar 2021, 06 pm – 08 pm

Artist talk: Sun 28 Mar 2021, 07 pm – 07:30 pm

Exhibition: Tues – Sun, 28 Mar – 25 Apr 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Mơ Art Space

số 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Mơ Art Space cordially invites you to “Phuc – Paint, Cut, Paste, Place” – a solo showcase by Hoang Thien Phuc. The collection features his creative achievement from mid 2019 till present, with more than 50 multimedia pieces ranging from oil painting, drawings to collage and installation. The artist’s creative process started out with him observing the worldviews of those around and from there, trying to understand the internal issues within different social communities. Phuc chose oil painting as his main medium of expression, alongside en plein air (outdoors painting), cutting and pasting techniques of collage-making to convey forthwith his thoughts and feelings before they “cool down”. Phuc’s work, for that reason, is intuitive and rebellious, while always trying to avoid prearrangement.

About the artist:

Hoang Thien Phuc (b. 1994, Binh Thuan) graduated from Fine Art University of Ho Chi Minh City (2020) and currently works as a freelance artist in Saigon. Phuc does painting, sculptures, and also experiments with other materials. As one who is observant and contemplative towards life issues, Phuc often puts forward his personal worldview in his work, while also trying to create “a public sphere” for viewers to come enjoy the pieces and discuss. His notable exhibition includes the group project “Beginning 2020” organised at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Association of Arts & Cultures. “Phuc – Paint, Cut, Paste, Place” is his first solo exhibition.

Follow update on event’s page.