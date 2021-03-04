Saigon Interplay Exhibition

Mon – Fri, 10 Feb – 21 Mar 2021, 08 am – 05 pm

Museum of Ho Chi Minh City

65 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

This exhibition is a 3-month project work of 26 design students at RMIT University about the potential transformation of Ho Chi Minh City through the collaboration of the city, Museum of Ho Chi Minh City and a variety of unique communities in Ho Chi Minh City together.

The exhibition offers 22 different ideas presenting through different mediums including conceptual models, videos, photographs that provide a unique experience for visitors. Come and explore with us!

