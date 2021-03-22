Screening: Peace

Sun 28 Mar 2020, 02:30 pm

Library room, Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Screening of Peace and talk with director Kazuhiro Soda.

After a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, doc cicada and The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam have come back with a new edition: DOC CICADA 2021, bringing you closer to wonderful world of documentary cinema. This March, join us for the screening of Peace and a Q&A session with director Kazuhiro Soda.

Film Information

Title: Peace

A film by director Kazuhiro Soda

Year of production: 2010

Duration: 75 minutes

The film will be shown with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

We start receiving guests 30 minutes prior to the start of the screening.

(free admission)

We are very glad to have been able to invite director Kazuhiro Soda to join us in the talk after screening.

Introduction

What is peace? What is coexistence? And what are the bases for them?

PEACE is a visual-essay-like observational documentary, which contemplates these questions by observing the daily lives of people and cats in Okayama city, Japan, where life and death, acceptance and rejection are intermingled.

Three people and stray cats are the main characters.

Toshio Kashiwagi runs an affordable taxi service for the disabled and the elderly, having retired as a principal at a special school. Meanwhile, he feeds a group of stray cats everyday. However, there is a growing tension in the cats’ peaceful community because a male “thief cat,” an outsider, is trying to invade it.

Toshio’s wife, Hiroko Kashiwagi, runs a non-profit organization, which sends home helpers to houses of the elderly and the disabled. But, her organization is facing financial difficulties because of budget cuts from the government. At home, she has been grumbling about the way Toshio feeds his cats.

As a professional caregiver herself, Hiroko regularly visits 91-year-old Shiro Hashimoto to help his daily routines. Living in a mice and tick infected small apartment, Hashimoto is spending his final days thinking about his own death. His memories of being drafted to World War II come back to him while dealing with Hiroko.

Peace has won Best Documentary Award – Hong Kong Int. Film Festival 2011, Buyens-Chagoll Award – Visions du Reel 2011, Audience Award – Tokyo Filmex 2010 and being the Opening Film of DMZ Korean Int. Documentary Festival 2010.

The screening of Peace and talk with director Kazuhiro Soda is part of our documentary filmmaking program, made possible by the partnership of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the support of The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents TPD, Hanoi Doclab, and Varan Vietnam.

Please show our receptionist the confirmation email which will be sent by us to your email earlier next week. Please be on time to make sure your seats are filled before 02:30 PM as we will be open to guests on standby after 02:30 PM

