Talk and Presentation of the Opera: “The Magic Flute”

Sat 20 March 2021, 01:30 pm – 05:30 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

On 23 March 2013, this internationally acclaimed opera production at the Festspielhaus not only opened the Berliner Philharmoniker’s first Easter Festival in Baden-Baden, celebrated by critics and audiences alike, but also marked the first live performance of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) by the orchestra. The recording of the production is the fourth of the work by the Berliner Philharmoniker, following studio productions with Sir Thomas Beecham (1937/38), Karl Böhm (1964) and Herbert von Karajan (1980). With this production, Sir Simon Rattle conducted The Magic Flute for the first time.

Premiered just months before Mozart’s tragic death in late 1791, Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) is one of the composer’s most enigmatic and captivating musical creations. Inspired by a potpourri of different sources — medieval romance, scholarly essays, Viennese popular theater, and Freemasonry, to name just a few — the work grew out of a collaboration between Mozart, his friend Emanuel Schikaneder (who wrote the libretto), and Schikaneder’s theatrical troupe. A great success, by the mid-1790s it had already been performed hundreds of times. This compelling and modern production stars Pavol Breslik as Tamino, Kate Royal as Pamina, Michael Nagy as Papageno, Ana Durlovski as the Queen of the Night, and Annick Massis, Magdalena Kožená, and Nathalie Stutzmann as a stellar casting of the Three Ladies.

The use of the documentary has been granted license by rights holder EuroArts Music International GmbH to From Alpha to Opera project, under management of Saigon Classical Music Group.

The translation and localisation of materials (including programme notes, printed handouts and subtitles) into Vietnamese are performed by volunteers with the sole purpose of promoting classical music and increasing awareness of high standard quality worldwide operatic performances. The event is non-commercial and non-profit.

About Saigon Classical Music Group

Saigon Classical Music Group was established in 2005 in Ho Chi Minh city with the main aim of providing unique aesthetic pleasure to the public through accessible, quality classical music concerts. It also strives to connect the classical music community, to support new music talents and their art creation, as well as to raise public awareness and appreciation toward classical music.

The venues in which salon music performances took place used to be elegantly and luxuriously designed private houses of aristocrats (house recitals or soirées), where the artists’ talents were showcased in relatively short but nevertheless effective bursts of flamboyance, and where performers and audiences could either share the delightful moments of music or strengthen their mutual relationships.

From Alpha to Opera, the project

“From Alpha to Opera” is a side project, co-founded and co-operated by and between Saigon Classical Music Group and volunteers who are passionate about operas and sung-through theaters, with venue support from various partners passionate about the project’s community-oriented commitment.

In operation since March 2018, From Alpha to Opera promotes the beauty of lyrical singing in staged performance, from orchestral music to narration by dance (ballet and contemporary dance), and especially operas, curated by experienced members, presented to audience as screening in completed, unabridged form from various opera companies, opera houses of reputation and accolades. The project also provides online documents and readings, with sharing and consultation from experts in classical music fields.

