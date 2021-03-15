‘Virtual Private Realms’ Exhibition

19 Mar – 19 Apr 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

The exhibition ‘Virtual Private Realms’ brings together the works of 7 artists: Lananh Le, Din Sama, Nguyễn Đức Huy, mi-mimi, Nghĩa Đặng, Trịnh Cẩm Nhi, and Hà Ninh, with a focus on their painting practice.

Belonging to the 9X (millennial) generation, these artists have contributed to a new wave of practitioners in the Vietnamese art scene.

The works in the exhibition, while diverse in style, still share similarities in their visual lexicon: from the use of highly personalized symbols, a dismissive attitude towards macro-narratives, an arrangement of virtual spaces, to a layering of complicated psychological flows – all of which have been flattened, projected, and pinned down on the surface of paintings.

‘Virtual Private Realms’ mostly introduces the artists’ most recent creations, coupled with experimentation that expand the boundaries of paper, canvas, the act of drawing, and other fundamental elements that constitute the language of painting.

This exhibition is organized by Manzi Art Space with support from the Goethe Institut, British Council Vietnam and MoT+++.

