20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No.2

Mon 19 Apr 2021, 07 pm

Hall, Goethe Institut

56-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link will be published at 10 am on 12 Apr 2021

From Goethe Institut:

Series of Music programs from the 20th century will present to the audience the works from authors that have not performed much in Vietnam yet, especially musicians during the volatile length of the 20th century. This is the stage of unlimited creativity, the rich and extremely diverse development of different musical colors and composition tactics. Participating in this series will be artists and lecturers of Inspirito School of Music.

– Composer: John Cage (1912 – 1992)

Work:

+ 4’33s (1952)

Nguyễn Phú Sơn

+ Nocturne for Violin & Piano (1947)

Nguyễn Hà Linh – Violin & Vũ Hoàng Cương – Piano

+ In A Landscape (1948)

Đinh Xuân Hà – Piano

+ Suite for Toy Piano (1948)

Nguyễn Phú Sơn

– Composer: John Adams (1947)

Work: China Gates (1977)

Hoàng Linh Hương – Piano

– Composer: Leo Ornstein (1893 – 2002)

Work: Suicide in an airplane (1913)

Lưu Đức Anh – Piano

– Composer: Henry Cowell (1897 – 1965)

Work: Aeolian Harp (1923)

3 Irish Legends (1922)

Dương Hồng Thạch – Piano

Musicians

Nguyen Phu Son

Graduated from the National Academy of Music in Vietnam. He later graduated Orchestral Conducting with conductor Stefan Blunier and also studying Cembalo with cembalist Miklos Spanyi at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Mannheim, Germany. He is the co-founder of Maestoso, teacher of Orchestral conducting and ancient music performance at Inspirito School of Music. He has collaborated and performed with orchestras such as Baden-Badener Philharmonie, Württembergische Philharmmonie Reutlingen, Stuttgarter Philharmmonie, Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz, Mannheimer Kollegium Musicum, Medea Orchester, Sinfonieorchester der Musikhochschule Mannheim, State Opera Plovdiv Bulgaria…

Nguyen Ha Linh

Is currently studying Bachelor of Violin performance at Vietnam National Academy of Music with violinist Do Xuan Thang. She has performed as member of various orchestras such as Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Sun Symphony Orchestra, Chiangmai Symphony Orchestra, Osaka Kyoiku University Symphony Orchestra as well as participating in many music festivals as Saigon Chamber Music 2015, Singapore Violin Festival 2019. In 2020, she co-founded L’espoir trio and has won Third prize at 1st Vietnam International Competition for Violin & Chamber Music and Third Prize of Autumn National Music Competition (Chamber music category).

Vu Hoang Cuong

Graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree at Vietnam National Academy of Music under the guidance of Assoc.Prof. Nguyen Huy Phuong, Dr. During his studies, he regularly participates in concerts and ensembles projects and has won many national and international awards. One of his notably achievements is the ‘Dang Thai Son award’ for the only Vietnamese candidate in the final round playing concerto with orchestra at the 3rd Hanoi International Piano competition in 2015, in the category for pianists from 18 to 25 years old. He also takes many private lessons and masterclasses with world-renowned artists, such as: Dang Thai Son, Susumu Aoyagi, Boris Kraljevic, Luu Hong Quang… Currently, he is studying at The Hague Royal Conservatory in The Netherlands and in the class of Professor David Kuyken.

Đinh Xuan Ha

Is now studying Piano at Vietnam National Academy of Music under the guidance of teacher Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang. He has participated in many Masterclasses with international pianists and has been awarded Gold medal at Asia-Pacific Music Competition as well as various excellent piano diplomas. Currently, he is working as teaching assistant at Inspirito school of Music.

Luu Duc Anh

Graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Consalte of Liege, Belgium and the Malmo Academy of Music, Sweden. He has won many international awards, performed in many countries around the world as well as played with many orchestras such as Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborgs Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Opera and Opera Orchestra, Liege Symphony Orchestra,… He currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, co-founding the Maestoso and Inspirito School of Music.

Hoang Linh Huong

Currently studying Musicology at Vietnam National Academy of Music and Piano with pianist Luu Duc Anh. She is currently working as a teaching assistant at Inspirito School of Music.

Duong Hong Thach

Studied intermediate level and Bachelor in Piano performing at Vietnam National Academy of Music with teacher Nguyen Huy Phuong. In 2015, after earning Bachelor degree in Vietnam, he continued to study his Master degree in Piano performing at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with well-known musicians and professors such as Prof.Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Prof. Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Prof. Boris Kraljevic (Serbia)… After returning to Vietnam, he became teacher at Piano department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

