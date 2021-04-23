Opening: Sat 24 Apr 2021, 06 pm – 08 pm

Exhibition: Tues – Sat, 27 Apr – 26 June 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is pleased to present A Dream Of The End At The End Of A Dream, an exhibition by Tuan Andrew Nguyen and Wowy. This highly anticipated show is their second with the gallery, the latest in a wide range of collaborations since 2008’s Quiet Shiny Words/Cultural Doppelgangbangers, where the artists explored subcultures in the contexts of Vietnam and America.

13 years on, the artists’ fascination with the flows of culture and commodity has morphed into concerns for the future: What becomes of Earth when its last man dies? The befogging landscape of a world on the edge of human extinction is rendered as vast, colourful murals, as taut silk marked with blood, as fantastical sculptural forms… The narrative anchor to these varied artistic approaches is the titular film, which, amid apocalypse, centres around an unlikely conversation at a bar. Wowy, in the role of the last man on Earth, plays a drinking game with an unknown entity – one not quite cyborg nor hologram, so “like a God, or something”. The more they discuss the end of humanity, the more Wowy is disoriented. As the scenario unfolds and frustrations build, filmic dialogue becomes poetic verse.

