Sat, 22 May 2021, 11:30 am – 07:30 pm

The Ocean Gate Cultural and Creative Space

No. 16D/04 Le Hong Phong Street, Hai An District, Hai Phong

The conference “A look into the future of Arts: Arts for Good is Arts for All” is a part of the event series Revealing Contexts: A Meeting Point on Art & Social Action in Asia, organized by Mekong Cultural Hub (MCH).

With the support from MCH we would like to invite you all to join a cozy gathering both in person and online to listen to the perspectives on socially-engaged Arts of our local artists in Hai Phong and the others around Asia.

Language: Vietnamese, English (with translation)

The conference is opened for 40 people taking part in person and available for everyone who has interest in this topic to join us online.

The links to register in person and online will be updated soon with the detailed information of the conference.

Contact to the local host:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 0982024484