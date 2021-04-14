A Talk on Publishing with Nguyễn Thị Hoàng

Tues 20 Apr, 07 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Manzi and Nhã Nam are delighted to invite you to the second talk of our series on ‘Publishing in Vietnam’

Neither aim to present a concise overview nor to conduct any comprehensive analysis/ in-depth research into Vietnamese publishing industry, we launch this series of talks in the hope that it could offer a great chance for Vietnamese audience to discuss and uncover much further the social and cultural life of the country at different periods of time.

At the talk, the best-selling author & self-publishing pioneer Nguyễn Thị Hoàng will share with the audience her own memories and never-told stories about the flourishing publishing industry in the South Vietnam prior to 1975, which sank into oblivion by the flow and thrust of history. The event will be led by moderator Nguyen Xuan Minh from Nha Nam Publishing House.

Please note that the talk will be conducted in Vietnamese only.

About the speakers:

– Nguyễn Thị Hoàng: One of the most prominent female writers of South Vietnam. She is the author of more than 30 novels and collections of short stories, including the controversial best-seller ‘Vòng tay học trò’ (1966). In 1967, she founded Hoang Dong Phuong Publishing House.

– Nguyễn Xuân Minh: Minh has 12 years of experience in publishing industry, currently working at Nha Nam. He is also a translator of numerous books under the pseudonym Luc Huong.

This event is part of Manzi art programme supported by Goethe Institut.

