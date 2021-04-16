Call for applications: Sommerakademie Paul Klee

Deadline: 05 May 2021

From the organizer:

The Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia is accepting applications for the Sommerakademie Paul Klee 2021/22 – a 16-month residency program for visual artists, hosted by the Bern University of Arts HKB.

Up to nine residents from South-East Asia, incl. Vietnam, will be invited to join from 2 August 2021 onward the online program curated by artist Dora García.

The program is open to applicants globally. The successful candidate(s) from Vietnam is(are) eligible to receive financial support provided by Pro Helvetia (Pro Helvetia New Delhi)

Applications are to be submitted digitally until 5 May 2021.

For more information please click here