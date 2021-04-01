Exhibition: ECO-SUS

Opening: Thurs 08 Apr 2021, 03 pm

Exhibition: 08 Apr – 08 Aug 2021

International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education

07 Science Avenue, Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province

From the organizer:

ECO-SUS, an exceptional exhibition will take place in Central Vietnam, at ICISE – International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education. For the first time at ICISE, a Sustainable Development themed exhibition will happen with 11 Visual artists across Vietnam. Even more, ICISE is the only venue in Asia that had the honor to welcome 15 Nobel Prize winners

ECO-SUS is curated by artists Thế Sơn and Ưu Đàm, opening along with Winter School for Sustainable Development with 100 excellent fellows and respected speakers organized by Danh Nguyễn. ICISE, a European-style building inspired by Bình Định nature, situated in the heart of a 21 hectares valley surrounded by majestic mountains and a long yellow sand beach. A remarkable architecture design by the famous Jean François Milou. See you at this fascinating exhibition.

The thrilling ECO-SUS exhibition will take place on the beach at 3 PM on April 8th:

1. 03 pm – Warm-up, kick start with with a viral and ambitious artwork from ECO-ĐI by artist Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm on Quy Nhơn yellow sand beach to raise global awareness about the pollution.

2. 04 pm – Opening exhibition of 11 Vietnamese artists with their world-class artworks. Curatorial tour lead by artist/curator Thế Sơn

3. 04:30 pm – “Chula” Fashion show by designer Del Valle Cortizas Diego.

4. 09 Apr – Explore Làng Sông, an old monastery, a beautiful structure that built and stood for 158 years, listen to singing hymns, visit publication in the very historic place where Jesuits record the first Vietnamese sounds in Latin

Exhibition Statement:

ECO – SUS Art Project

Inspired by the fascinating architectural space and natural landscape of the Interdisciplinary Science and Education Center (ICISE), designed by renowned French architect Jean François Milou, our ECO-SUS project is our way of continuing our dialogue with issues such as ecological nature and sustainable development. Most of the artists who participated in this project have previously been working on recent public art projects in Phuc Tan and Phung Hung in Hanoi. As this project has been expanding to include a more diverse range of both artists and artistic mediums from three regions, we would like to give the viewers a new perspective of this unique architectural space and landscape, with new reflections and points of view through art in an oasis of science, amid Bình Định, in the center of Việt Nam, in the world of Covid-19.

ICISE has, for many years, been known to attract the world’s most famous scientists and Nobel Laureates, who have come to exchange ideas and develop their projects. This has encouraged us to consider this one-of-a-kind place as an interesting inspiration and an artistic destination also; a conceptual meeting of scientists and artists who may take very different approaches but who all want to explore and contemplate the world, its natural laws, and the balance between the physical and spiritual worlds. Under the exhibition title ECO-SUS, we would like to have a meaningful dialogue on real sustainable development, its history and wonder would it be achievable in an intelligent way in this globalization. Does Science and Art need each other?

Hopefully, over the next four months of the project’s exhibition, this space will become an attractive destination for the local public and art-loving visitors who want to explore and engage with our spontaneous dialogue.

Nguyen The Son & UuDam Tran Nguyen

Artist:

Phạm Thái Bình

Trịnh Minh Tiến

Vương Văn Thạo

Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm

Nguyễn Thế Sơn

Phạm Khắc Quang

Vũ Xuân Đông

Vũ Kim Thư

Lê Đăng Ninh

Phan Quang

Diego Cortizas Del Valle

experiment music by Trí Minh

Sponsors: ICISE, Rencontres du Vietnam, Bosch Electro-Voice, YSD, WSSD, Tây Sơn junior high school (Hà Nội), SUNJIN Vietnam, Draco Film.

Contact: Thanh Sơn Icise (+84 98 3024608) , Ưu Đàm (+84 966775471) , Thế Sơn +84 91 3372251 , Danh Nguyễn (+84 938688198)