Exhibition: Retro

Opening: 17:00 – 21:00, 23 – 25 Apr 2021

Exhibition: 23 Apr 2021 – 23 May 2021

The Muse Art Space

47 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

RETRO is an exhibition that goes back in time. Retro is also a popular term in fashion, furniture design, and art. Retro style doesn’t necessarily follow the old chain, but it’s a combination of traits of the past and the modernity of the present. Therefore re-imagining and recreating the whole spatial environment.

The RETRO exhibition will be presenting paintings and objects in line with the modern intellectual culture world in Vietnam, mostly from the beginning to the middle of the 20th century. Besides exhibiting objects, this is also a chance to create an environment of “homogenous” interaction with visitors. That is why The Muse is an art communication unit accompanying and organizing the event to illustrate Sartorial Guys.

Sartorial Guys is a community passionate about tailored-made fashion, but apart from Sartorial Guys fashion, we’ll be pursuing and contributing to a culture of civilized history, towards elicit values of the past worth preserving.

This exhibition is divided into two main parts: The first part consists of paintings and objects of the old times, coming from long-time art collectors, to witness those masterpieces, is indeed a very rare one-of-kind opportunity since it’s a limited edition and hasn’t been exhibited before. The second part puts into place a number from young artists inspired by the past.

Dressing code advised: casual smart.

Curator: Vanvi

Follow updates on event’s page.