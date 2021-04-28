02 – 09 May 2021, 09 am – 09 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Who is watching?

The exhibition “Voyeuristic” presents four photographers from Germany. They convey artistic insights into the voyeuristic nature of our digitized world.

In the last century, observation of public spaces and private individuals was still a privilege of espionage and state security.

For the last thirty years the tools of observation have been penetrating ever further, into all public spaces and more and more into the private sphere. The observation of others and the introspection become seamless. Who is watching? Who wants these pictures? What do you do with the collected material?

Observations penetrate our most private rooms and most intimate activities. They capture every thrill as well as every trivial life situation.

Each of us has become a voyeur of themselves and others. Every smartphone has a built-in camera that is worn so close to the body that it even picks up the body heat of its owner. Each of us, seen by countless pairs of eyes, is illuminated, cut into pieces and then put together to form a collection of infinite pixels and binary numbers.

The four chapters are presented by four photographers: Simon Menner’s ‘Images from the Secret Stasi Archives’, Jens Sundheim’s ‘The Traveller’, the series ‘No Tips No Show’ by David Schikora, and ‘Daemon’ by Malte Sänger.

Photographers

Simon Menner (*1978)

studied at the Berlin University of the Arts and at the Art Institute in Chicago. He graduated with a Master’s degree. His most important teachers were Dieter Appelt and Stan Douglas. Since 2016 he has been appointed member of the German Photographic Association (DGPh). He lives in Berlin.

Menner has exhibited his work in photography internationally and amongst other venues, participated in solo and group shows in many galleries and museum such as the Museum of Contemporary Photography Chicago, Anchorage Museum, C/O Berlin, Museum for Photography Berlin, NRW Forum Düsseldorf, Benaki Museum Athens, Bauhaus Museum Weimar, Zephyr Mannheim, Galeria Bunkier Sztuki Krakow, and the Biennale de Lubumbashi.

Jens Sundheim (*1970)

is a visual artist based in the Ruhr area, Germany. He received a Diploma in Visual Communication from the Fachhochschule Dortmund and an MA in Photography from the Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften Hamburg. During the last 10 years he has been active as curator of exhibitions. He currently teaches photography at the Technical University of Dortmund.

Jens Sundheim has exhibited his works extensively including Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, Chicago, Singapore, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Zurich, Barcelona, Madrid, Arles, Antwerp, Dublin. His works have been published in numerous magazines and newspapers as well as being the topic of artistic and academic research. His works are in collections of The New York Public Library, Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg, Nordico Museum, Linz AT, Ruhr Museum Essen, Kulturstiftung Sparkasse Unna.

David Schikora (* 1983)

holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of the Arts, Bremen. His most important teachers were Peter Bialobrzeski and Andrea Rauschenbusch. Since 2017 he has been living in Berlin. Since 2015 he has had exhibitions in galleries and museums in Germany, Denmark, Italy, Ireland, Croatia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Turkey. He has published three photo books, one for the exhibition shown here.

Malte Sänger (*1987)

studied Visual Communication at the University of Art and Design, Offenbach/Main. His teachers were Martin Liebscher, Clemens Mitscher, Juliane Rebentisch. Malte Sänger lives and works in Offenbach/Main. Since 2014, his photographs have been shown in galleries and museums in Germany, Italy, Switzerland and at the Goethe-Institut in Mexico and in France.

Follow updates on event’s page.