Exhibition Walkthrough: “familiar”

Sat 03 Apr 2021, 03 pm – 04:15 pm

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyen Van Thu, DaKao, District 1, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

familiar, the term paradoxically conveying both something you know well, but also something you can’t quite pinpoint, explores the endless possibilities of the body as a source and site of culture and memory. Though the body is an ever-present “vessel” integral to our being-in-the-world, we are nevertheless poorly attuned to it – a legacy of Cartesian thought that separates intellect and body, and mistrusts embodied ways of knowing. Yet the body is constantly creating, learning, and remembering (one thinks of what comes naturally to the body without the need for conscious effort: moving to music, performing rituals, or fitting back into the family dynamic after having been away). Featuring the works of Trong Gia Nguyen, Nadège David, and Xuân Hạ, familiar thus surveys the bodily experience, and its vital yet largely overlooked role in mediating, as well as expressing perception, memory, and culture.

familiar exhibition walkthrough – with artist Nadège David. Language: English

To ensure that we do not exceed our venue capacity, Galerie Quynh will only receive 30 guests for this event.

Please note the event is free to attend – we ask that you sign up so we have an idea of numbers and can set up for the event accordingly.

Follow updates on event’s page.