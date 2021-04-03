Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honoring Ceremony

Photos by Trương Thanh and Đan

On 2nd April 2021, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest – a pioneering event honoring the contemporary art scene in 2020 officially takes place at 282 Workshop, 156 Phu Vien, Long Bien, Hanoi. The event seeks to celebrate creative individuals, organizations, projects and activities which have great impact on the community, and thus playing a part in encouraging artistic and creative development, promoting media coverage, and better spreading the power of arts & culture to the community.

Two honoring awards are presented: one chosen by Hanoi Grapevine (Hanoi Grapevine’s choices) and one chosen by the audience (Audience’s choices), divided into three categories:

FINEST ORGANIZERS

Independent art organizations in Hanoi with notable events in 2020, which were fresh, rich in meaning and quality, with positive influence and contribution to the national art community as well as the grand public.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:

Manzi

Phố Bên Đồi

Á Space

Cổ Động

Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum

Noirfoto

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

Varan Vietnam

VICAS Art Studio

Wonder Art

Audience’s Choice:

Manzi

Phố Bên Đồi

Galerie Quynh

Maestoso

The Painter’s Studio

FINEST PROJECTS

The nomination list for Finest Project/Event series was created based on the following criteria: Quality, Public accessibility (based on online and offline communication, message coherence, organizing process, and ability to connect with the public), and Social, educational and developmental meaning.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:

Like the Moon in a Night Sky

Culture Lab

Citizen Earth

Heritage of Future Past

Phúc Tân Public Art Project

The Glorious Pain

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020

Nổ cái bùm

Rục rà rục dịch

Schubert in A Mug

Audience’s Choice:

Like the Moon in a Night Sky

Culture Lab

CABCON 2020

Skylines with Flying People 4

Republish

FINEST ARTISTS

Artists/artist groups are nominated in HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST according to the following criteria:

Individual artist: under 35 years of age; with breakthrough and innovative works and projects in comparison to themselves and to the general art scene; proactiveness in initiating and participating in notable art projects and events with educational, developmental meaning and influence in 2020.

Artist groups: no age restrictions; with breakthrough and innovative works and projects in comparison to themselves and to the general art scene; proactiveness in initiating and participating in notable art projects and events with educational, developmental meaning and influence in 2020.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:

Lưu Đức Anh

Đàn Đó

Hà Thúy Hằng

Hồ Trâm Anh

Nguyễn Hồng Giang

Xuân Hạ

Trần Thảo Miên

Nhung Nguyễn

Hà Ninh Phạm

Phan Đỗ Phúc

Audience’s Choice:

Lưu Đức Anh

Đàn Đó

Hà Thúy Hằng

Trần Thược

Nguyễn Phú Sơn

WATCHLIST

Artists, organizers, and projects in this watchlist proposed by Hanoi Grapevine are individuals and groups showing their proactiveness, talent, and passion that could contribute further to the art community and the public in the future.

Organizer

Doc Cicada

Old Soul

Artist

Lê Đình Chung

Flinh

Duy Hòa

Kim

Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm

La Mai

Lê Thu Minh

Trịnh Cẩm Nhi

Tenkitsune

Đoàn Thanh Toàn

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 Honoring Ceremony is sponsored by Colab, Dentsu Redder, Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum (FCAM), Toong, Gốc Creation & Gốc Lab, Printopia, Purr Creative, Tung Tăng Studio, and the valued support from our venue sponsor 282 Workshop and beverage sponsor Coca-cola and Thơm Brewery.

Initiated in 2019, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is hosted by Hanoi Grapevine and the Proactive Audience Network PAN – Hanoi Grapevine.

About Hanoi Grapevine: Established in 2007, Hanoi Grapevine has always been a leading independent online news platform for arts and culture in Vietnam with hundreds of thousands of viewers. Hanoi Grapevine’s mission is to support independent artists and the development of new cultural movements and expressions.

