Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Honoring Ceremony
Photos by Trương Thanh and Đan
On 2nd April 2021, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest – a pioneering event honoring the contemporary art scene in 2020 officially takes place at 282 Workshop, 156 Phu Vien, Long Bien, Hanoi. The event seeks to celebrate creative individuals, organizations, projects and activities which have great impact on the community, and thus playing a part in encouraging artistic and creative development, promoting media coverage, and better spreading the power of arts & culture to the community.
Two honoring awards are presented: one chosen by Hanoi Grapevine (Hanoi Grapevine’s choices) and one chosen by the audience (Audience’s choices), divided into three categories:
FINEST ORGANIZERS
Independent art organizations in Hanoi with notable events in 2020, which were fresh, rich in meaning and quality, with positive influence and contribution to the national art community as well as the grand public.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:
Manzi
Phố Bên Đồi
Á Space
Cổ Động
Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum
Noirfoto
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Varan Vietnam
VICAS Art Studio
Wonder Art
Audience’s Choice:
Manzi
Phố Bên Đồi
Galerie Quynh
Maestoso
The Painter’s Studio
FINEST PROJECTS
The nomination list for Finest Project/Event series was created based on the following criteria: Quality, Public accessibility (based on online and offline communication, message coherence, organizing process, and ability to connect with the public), and Social, educational and developmental meaning.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:
Like the Moon in a Night Sky
Culture Lab
Citizen Earth
Heritage of Future Past
Phúc Tân Public Art Project
The Glorious Pain
Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020
Nổ cái bùm
Rục rà rục dịch
Schubert in A Mug
Audience’s Choice:
Like the Moon in a Night Sky
Culture Lab
CABCON 2020
Skylines with Flying People 4
Republish
FINEST ARTISTS
Artists/artist groups are nominated in HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST according to the following criteria:
Individual artist: under 35 years of age; with breakthrough and innovative works and projects in comparison to themselves and to the general art scene; proactiveness in initiating and participating in notable art projects and events with educational, developmental meaning and influence in 2020.
Artist groups: no age restrictions; with breakthrough and innovative works and projects in comparison to themselves and to the general art scene; proactiveness in initiating and participating in notable art projects and events with educational, developmental meaning and influence in 2020.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice:
Lưu Đức Anh
Đàn Đó
Hà Thúy Hằng
Hồ Trâm Anh
Nguyễn Hồng Giang
Xuân Hạ
Trần Thảo Miên
Nhung Nguyễn
Hà Ninh Phạm
Phan Đỗ Phúc
Audience’s Choice:
Lưu Đức Anh
Đàn Đó
Hà Thúy Hằng
Trần Thược
Nguyễn Phú Sơn
WATCHLIST
Artists, organizers, and projects in this watchlist proposed by Hanoi Grapevine are individuals and groups showing their proactiveness, talent, and passion that could contribute further to the art community and the public in the future.
Organizer
Doc Cicada
Old Soul
Artist
Lê Đình Chung
Flinh
Duy Hòa
Kim
Nguyễn Ngọc Liêm
La Mai
Lê Thu Minh
Trịnh Cẩm Nhi
Tenkitsune
Đoàn Thanh Toàn
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2020 Honoring Ceremony is sponsored by Colab, Dentsu Redder, Flamingo Contemporary Art Museum (FCAM), Toong, Gốc Creation & Gốc Lab, Printopia, Purr Creative, Tung Tăng Studio, and the valued support from our venue sponsor 282 Workshop and beverage sponsor Coca-cola and Thơm Brewery.
Initiated in 2019, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is hosted by Hanoi Grapevine and the Proactive Audience Network PAN – Hanoi Grapevine.
About Hanoi Grapevine: Established in 2007, Hanoi Grapevine has always been a leading independent online news platform for arts and culture in Vietnam with hundreds of thousands of viewers. Hanoi Grapevine’s mission is to support independent artists and the development of new cultural movements and expressions.
