Online artist talk: Laurence Kubski on her photobook Crickets

Tues 06 Apr 2021, 08 pm (GMT+7)

Online via Zoom

As part of the Swiss Photobook Today exhibition at Matca Space for Photography, we proudly present an online artist talk with Laurence Kubski.

“Crickets” deals with a thousand-year-old tradition that lives on in China: raising crickets to hear them sing or involve them in tiny fights. Laurence Kubski has spent weeks browsing the largest insect market in all of China. She followed cricket hunters in the darkness of remote cornfields in Shandong Province and met mafia members buying millions of yuan’s worth of crickets for illegal fights. Her very first photobook “Crickets” was published in 2019 by Simonett & Baer.

About the photographer

Laurence Kubski (1986) is a Swiss photographer. Her artistic work is centered on the way people interact with animals in different cultures. She has received the Swiss Young Talent Award for Photography in 2017, been nominated for the Voies Off Festival Awards in Arles in 2018, shortlisted in 2020 at the Swiss Design Award and Swiss Young Talent Award for Photography, and is a finalist of the Hyères photography competition at Villa Noailles, in 2020.

