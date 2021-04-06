ReConnect – Concert: Frankfurt in Hanoi, Hanoi in Frankfurt

Mon 12 Apr 2021, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Unfortunately, it is currently impossible to travel from Germany to Vietnam. The exchange between musicians in Vietnam and Germany however continues. With innovative ideas we make dialogue and joint concerts possible.

The past months’ experience has shown that online concerts, rehearsals, and lessons are but a poor substitute for performing together live in one location, especially with scores that require exact notation and nuanced conducting.

That means musicians had to adjust their repertoire. The musicians from Germany and Vietnam jointly developed a program with which they react creatively to both the spatial distance and the time delays caused by the Internet.

In this concert they focus on works written after the 1960s that do not rely on precise pitch or perfect unison and that do not prescribe an exact duration or specific instruments, etc. These pieces are scored with graphic elements or mere text, allowing and even intending for each musicians and each ensemble to create a whole new interpretation and sound entirely different from any other performance of that same piece. These scores whose core element is a free and varied approach are ideally suited for the kind of socially distanced collaboration we are now planning. They chose:

Werner Heider (* 1930, Fürth, Germany) lives in Erlangen and is a composer, pianist and conductor. He often played the concert format chamber music and jazz with chamber music works, often his own premieres, which were played by the same interpreters as jazz pieces.

Sandeep Bhagwati (* 1963, Mumbai, India) grew up in Germany, works as a composer and teaches in Canada. He is known for his often cross-border work, as well as for his preoccupation with Asian and Western musical cultures.

Terry Riley (* 1935, Colfax, USA) is a composer and has dealt intensively with Indian music. He is considered to be the co-founder of minimal music.

Pauline Oliveros (1932-2016) was a composer and accordionist. She has significantly influenced conceptual art through composed improvisations and spatial sound art.

Mathias Spahlinger (* 1944, Frankfurt, Germany) is a composer, versatile, highly interesting and intelligent cross-border commuter, cannot be assigned to any direction

Frederic Rzewsky (* 1938, Westfield, USA) composer and pianist. His works very often contain passages with space.

Hanoi-based ensembles will play guest performances at the Goethe-Institut with Nina Janßen-Deinzer and Lucas Fels from the Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt am Main.

“This collaboration is and remains an exciting endeavor. We can’t wait for you to hear it!” (Lucas Fels and Nina Janßen-Deinzer)

Musicians

Nina Janßen-Deinzer (*1972)

Nina Janßen-Deinzer studied in Hanover at the school of Hans Deinzer and completed her studies with a concert exam. She gained first winner awards at ‚Jugend Musiziert‘ at the german musicians competition and at the international chamber music competition in Osaka / Japan. She has been a solo clarinetist of Ensemble Modern from 2006 to 2017. As a solo artist, she had many plays on various festivals like Salzburger Festspiele, Salzburg biennale, Donaueschinger Musiktage, Ultraschall Berlin, Festival NOW Essen, Berliner Festwochen, Forum Festival Moskau and with orchestras like SWR Baden-Baden and Freiburg, hr- Sinfonieorchester, Deutsche Radiophilharmonie Saarbrücken, Ensemble Modern Orchestra, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, Kremerata Baltica and many more. Since 2015 she teaches as a professor for chamber music at Music College Nuremburg and in addition to that she also teaches contemporary music at Music College Nuremburg.

Lucas Fels (*1962)

Lucas Fels studied at Christoph Henkel in Freiburg, at Anner Bijlsmain in Amsterdam and at Amadeo Baldovino in Fiesole. He did more than over thousand first plays and for 100 CDs of solo- and chamber music of the 20th and the 21st century. In 1985 he was a co-initiator of ensemble recherche Freiburg, cellist and music executive until 2005. For Arditti String Quartet London he plays cello since 2006. He holds a professors chair at Music And Performing Arts College Frankfurt for interpretative practice and communicating new music since 2013. Masterclasses and lectures at lots of colleges and universities worldwide are hosted by him.

Luu Duc Anh (*1990)

Luu Duc Anh graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano Performance from the Royal Consalte of Liege, Belgium and the Malmo Academy of Music, Sweden. He has won many international awards, performed in many countries around the world as well as played with many orchestras such as Vietnam Symphony Orchestra, London Chamber Orchestra, Helsingborgs Symphony Orchestra, Ho Chi Minh City Opera and Opera Orchestra, Liege Symphony Orchestra, … He currently teaches at the Piano Department of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, co-founding the Maestoso and Inspirito School of Music.

Duong Hong Thach (*1990)

Duong Hong Thach studied intermediate level and Bachelor in Piano, performing at Vietnam National Academy of Music with teacher Nguyen Huy Phuong. In 2015, after earning Bachelor degree in Vietnam, he continued to study his Master degree in Piano performing at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with well-known musicians and professors such as Prof.Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Prof. Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Prof. Boris Kraljevic (Serbia)… After returning to Vietnam, he became teacher at Piano department, Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Yuki Urushihara (*1990)

Yuki Urushihara graduated from Trumpet University and Graduate School in Rostock Conc therem academy, Germany. He has performed in many orchestras such as Tokyo Junior Philharmonic Orchestra, Asian Youth Orchestra, Staatsoper Berlin, Orchestra Akademie of Norddeutsche Philharmonic Rostock. He currently works at the Sun Symphony Orchestra and teaches Trumpet and Ensemble at the Inspirito School of Music.

Pho Duc Hoang (*1990)

Pho Duc Hoang started to study Music Composition since 2009. He obtained his Bachelor degree in Music Composition at Boston Conservatory, Berklee College of Music in 2015 and his Master degree in Music Composition at South Florida University in 2018. He has been studying under the guidance of famous teachers such as Baljinder Sekhon, Paul Reller, Marti Epstein, Curtis Hughes and Jan Swafford. His music varies from instrumental to electric music, exploring new sound colors and expression, delivering unique and impressive impact to audience.

Patcharaphan Khumprakob (*1992)

Patcharaphan Khumprakob is currently an associate principal viola of Sun Symphony Orchestra, Hanoi, Vietnam. She was a student under Prof. William Coleman in viola performance at Universität Mozarteum Salzburg, Austria, where she graduated her Master’s degree.

She has been awarded prizes from several international competitions, amongst these are 1st prize with “Jury Prize of Excellence” from Thailand International Strings Competition 2013; the Gold Medal from SETTRADE Young Musician Competition, which led to an invitation to perform as a soloist for concert of the year with Salaya Philharmonic Orchestra, Dr.Sax Chamber Orchestra and Salaya Faculty Ensemble; and the 1st prize from the Golden Strings of America 2012, which she has performed the winner concert at the Weill Recital Hall at the Carnegie Hall, New York, 2nd prize from Mozart Strings Competition 2010 and more.

Jose Antonio Rodríguez Vázquez (*1990)

Jose Antonio Rodríguez Vázquez studied music theory at a school in his town in 1997 and trombone a year later with Faustino Nuñez. In 2002, he studied his secondary music education with Feliciano Morales and Faustino Nuñez, bass trombonist, Eduardo Diz, euphonium soloist of Santander’s wind band, Severo Martinez, trombone soloist of the Porto Symphony Orchestra, and Nuno Martinez, bass trombonist of the Porto Symphony Orchestra. In 2008, he graduated secondary music education with Abel Clemente and entered bachelor’s degree a year later in Madrid with the highest mark. In 2008 and 2009, he won the first prize for the “Acordes Caja Madrid” Contest for youth orchestras when he was playing with his Conservatory’s Wind Band.

He often took lessons with D. Petur Eiriksson, bass trombonist of the Galician Symphony Orchestra.

Ta Tien Dat (*1984)

In 1999, he studied Horn at the Vietnam National Academy of Music under the instruction of Master Pham Quoc Chung. He performed with the Southeast Asian Youth Orchestra continuously in 2003, 2005, 2006. In 2004, he performed with the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra, Japan. In 2005, he received the first prize for the ASEAN Symphonic Band Contest in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2007, he took an advanced concert course in Sweden under the tutelage of Professor Asger Sevendsen. In 2011, he participated in advanced studies, practices, and performances with the Royal Norwegian Navy Band Brass Ensemble. In 2016, he attended the Horn Festival in Kirishima, Japan. From 2008 to 2019, he was a principal horn of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. Currently, he is an active freelance musician.

Hoanh Pham (*1991)

Hoanh Pham is a Trumpet / Music Production player born and raised in Hanoi, he started playing Trumpet in 2003 at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, while studying at the Academy of Music. In Vietnam, he has been working with many different orchestras in Hanoi such as the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, the Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra and the Rhapsody philharmonic.

In 2018, he graduated from the Vietnam National Academy of Music and has worked at the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra until now. Along with research and experimentation combines traditional Vietnamese culture with his trumpet. In 2018,2019,2020 he joined the Wonder Art Education, Practice and Research Organization run by pianist Trang Trinh, to carry out art projects towards the introduction of trumpets. and traditional Vietnamese music for audiences aged 2 to 12 years old. In Podcast Series he plays on the online music platform Spotify 2020 is also the year he and his friends from different orchestras create Hanoi Brass Community to create a playground for brass lovers in general, including Hanoi Brass Quintet and Hanoi Brass Ensemble.

Besides performing orchestral programs and with Hanoi Brass Quintet, he was invited to teach Trumpet at British Vietnamese International bilingual School and British International School, he also the Suggest Teacher to do Trumpet private lessons in United Nations International School Hanoi ( UNIS Hanoi ).

Nguyen Dang Quan (*1989)

Nguyen Dang Quan started learning Violin from 9 years old. Graduated Bachelor Degree of Violin by Vietnam National Academy of Music under the instructions of Dr. Nguyen Trong Binh. Participated in Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, SouthEast Asian Youth Orchestra, Vietnam National Opera & Ballet Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and Sun Symphony Orchestra. Performed in Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Germany. Studying Master of Violin at Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Nguyen Duy Long (*1988)

Nguyen Duy Long began his bassoon studies at age 10, as a pupil at the Hanoi Conservatorium of Music. He was accepted into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music on a full scholarship where he completed his Bachelor and Masters of Music. While studying, he has also attended the prestigious Pacific Music Festival in Japan in 2014.

Long has moved back to Vietnam from Australia in December 2019 to join the Sun Symphony Orchestra. He is currently teaching at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and the International School of Vietnam.

Dao Duong Khanh (*2000)

Dao Duong Khanh started to study Tenor Trombone from 2012 at Vietnam National Academy of Music. During his training at the Academy, he had the opportunity to work with orchestras such as the Vietnam National Academy of Music Horn Orchestra, Hanoi Philharmonic – Hanoi Philharmonic, Sun Symphony Orchestra – Sun Symphony and Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. Currently, he is still attending the full-time university system at the Academy.

Follow updates on event’s page.