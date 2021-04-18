The Showcase: Nhi Lê

16 Apr – 10 May 2021

Mon – Fri, 08 am – 08 pm

Sat – Sun, 08 am – 05 pm

Toong Co-Working Space

1 Bis Phạm Ngọc Thạch, D.1, HCMC

From the orgnaizer:

The event is curated by GocCreation into Toong workspace. Artist Nhi Le will premiere the contemporary art performance ‘The Red Map’ and exhibit 9 sets of documentary photos from her previous projects.

Curating Nhi Le into the regular art show The Showcase, we wish to bring the artist, the audience and ourselves into a continuous state of testing and being tested. Only by opening up the modes of expression, forms, and methods of artistic and cultural practice can we continue to explore new knowledge and together unravel unnamed parts within ourselves.

In the art performance ‘The Red Map’, Nhi Le will directly interact with the audience present at the event venue. Based on the reaction and participation of the visitors themselves, the show will be short or long, exciting or quiet, unpredictably, and without a plan. Remember to stay for the talk show with the artist, in order to continue discussing and exploring the art world led by Nhi Le.

About artist:

Dedicated to researching and discovering new forms of artistic experience for the audience, Nhi Le always questions the connection between herself and space and time. If she could step out of the current flow of time and place, she believes that she would find another original self not confined nor shaped by any factor, waiting to be awakened.

Nhi Le participated in the Southeast Asian Arts Residency program (Malaysia), performing in a group and solo projects of San Art, MoTplus, and Time Between, community project ‘You Can Talk To Me’ of ISEE Institute ( Vietnam). Nhi Le’s artworks are exhibited at UDK Quer Gallery (Germany), Chiasso Perduto Gallery (Italy) …Besides, she is the coordinator of the workshop ‘Fill The Gap’ on performing arts.

