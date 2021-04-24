Tues – Sun, 30 Apr – 16 May 2021, 10 am – 07 pm

Manzi Exhibition Space

No 2, ngo Hang Bun, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Featuring nearly 30 silk works, which are all composition assignments of art students in their final year of Bachelor’s studies, ‘The Subtle Moves’ introduces to the public the promising representatives of a new artist generation as well as offers the artists themselves essential motivation at their significant turning point.

“Silk is inherently fragile and sometimes fairly elusive, thus, hardly becomes the first choice of many Fine Arts students. And even in case of someone who got attracted by this delicate material in the beginning of their art training, this path of practice is eventually not their pursuit after graduation.

‘The Subtle Moves’ is an effort to showcase latest works by students majored in Silk, Painting Faculty of the Vietnam Fine Arts University. As the teacher and instructor, who had a chance to observe and accompany students in a process of striving to improve/make certain ‘moves’ through each composition module, I understand that every attempt, no matter how trivial the ‘move’ was, had been a real struggle. And for me, such kind of struggle is very valuable, the moves resulting from this process, including both the enhancement of technique/skill and the shifts in thinking and reflection, not only are crucial for personal growth of every creative individual but also should be fundamental philosophy of the training system.

These ‘moves’ need to be acknowledged and encouraged so that rather than being limited to the surface only in technical terms of characteristics, features or personal style, this ephemeral medium could go further to provoke thoughts and self-reflections in the audience.” – Nguyễn Thế Sơn – curator of the show.

The exhibition is part of manzi’s art programme supported by the Goethe Institute.

