20th Century Music Concert Series: Concert No.3

Mon 24 May 2021, 07 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

The concert series introduces compositions of the 20th and 21st centuries by important living or deceased world-famous composers: a stage of unlimited creativity, rich and extremely diverse developments of different musical colors and composition techniques. The performers are soloists and lecturers at the music academy and at the Inspirito School of Music.

The third programme of the concert series “20th Century Music” offers various musical styles and languages from different countries. You will hear compositions by two big names of the 20th century, Paul Hindemith (Germany) and Igor Stravinsky (Russia). Reminiscence of soviet jazz will be heard through recently deceased Nikolay Kapustin (Russia). Closer to our generation and very active in international music are compositions by Fazil Say (Turkey), Sheila Silver (USA) and a new strong voice of contemporary composition from Vietnam: Pho Duc Hoang.

Age restriction from 8 years

Participation upon registration from 17 May 2021 at 10 am.

Musicians

Patcharaphan Khumprakob (*1992)

After studying piano and viola at the College of Music of Mahidol University in Thailand, she obtained her Bachelor degree in viola performance at Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music with Zhang Manchin and her Master degree in Viola performance at Mozarteum Salzburg with William Coleman. She performed at many well-known music festivals and has been awarded numerous international prizes at music competitions. She is presently serving as associate principal viola of Sun Symphony Orchestra Hanoi and teaches Chamber Music at Inspirito School of Music.

Phan Đỗ Phúc (*1990)

Phuc graduated his Bachelor at Luther College in 2011 and obtained his Master in 2015 and his Doctoral degree in 2020 in Cello performance under the guidance of Professor Colin Carr. Has been invited as guest principal cello of various orchestras in the United States and of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra. He is presently principal Cello of Sun Symphony Orchestra Vietnam, teaches and serves as head of chamber music and orchestral department at Inspirito School of Music. He is co-founder of Glanz String Quartet and the Schubert in a Mug concert and music talk series in Hanoi.

Dương Hồng Thạch (*1990)

After studying piano performance at the Vietnam National Academy of Music with Nguyen Huy Phuong, he continued at Gnesin Academy of Music, Russia and graduated in 2018. Thach has participated in various piano masterclasses with Tran Thu Ha (Vietnam), Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Boris Kraljevic (Serbia). Since his return to Vietnam, he has been teaching piano at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Phó Đức Hoàng (*1990)

Phó Duy Phương (*2000)

He is a piano student of Nguyen Minh Anh at Vietnam National Academy of Music. He is working as a teaching assistant at Inspirito School of Music.

Nguyễn Đức Thuận (*1999)

He is studying piano with Nguyen Hoang Phuong at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. He is also working at the Inspirito School of Music as teaching assistant.

Hsin-Chiao Liao (*1988)

She earned her Doctoral degree in piano performance at Stony Brooks University, New York. She has performed frequently as soloist, chamber musician and appeared on prestigious concert halls in New York, at various music festivals in North America. In the field of contemporary music, her repertoire includes various composers from Second Viennese school to composers of the 21st century. She has directly worked with David Amram, Piers Hellawell, Sean Shepherd, Alan Smith, Sheila Silver, Joan Tower, Peter Winkler.

